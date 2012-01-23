We learned last year at the OOP 2011, that we can deal with the faster release cycles by using agile techniques. Over the year we saw, that everybody is doing agile and releasing faster. The consequence is, that we must not only be faster, we even must be better than our competitors. The quality of our software must increase, to be adopted faster and be more reliable. But also our ideas of reaching the user must be the first one, even before the user (or competitor) can smell them.

So what do we have: We have a product, we can work hard to increase its quality, and we have the people, who possibly, certainly have great ideas.

So it is not a miracle, that a lot of tracks of the OOP 2012 have something to do with quality (sustainablility) or creativity and innovation.

Artikel lesen scroll to top